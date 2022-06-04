Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surrozen Inc. is a company pioneering targeted therapeutics which selectively activates the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. Surrozen Inc., formerly known as Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp., is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Surrozen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

SRZN stock opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.19. Surrozen has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.17. On average, analysts anticipate that Surrozen will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Column Group LLC raised its holdings in Surrozen by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Column Group LLC now owns 9,414,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,631,000 after buying an additional 166,666 shares during the period. Consonance Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Surrozen by 249.8% in the 4th quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 3,497,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,500 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Surrozen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,854,000. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York acquired a new position in shares of Surrozen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,090,000. Finally, Bridger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surrozen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Surrozen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

