T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.39% from the stock’s current price.

TMUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.36.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $136.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $170.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

