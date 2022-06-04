Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $22.77, but opened at $22.12. Talos Energy shares last traded at $22.32, with a volume of 2,169 shares.

Specifically, Director Riverstone Holdings Llc sold 121,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $2,413,754.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,020,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,007,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 137,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $3,060,883.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,831,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,880,642.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,435,090 shares of company stock worth $98,934,364 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Talos Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Talos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Talos Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 85.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 159.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

