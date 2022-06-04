TD Securities Increases CAE (NYSE:CAE) Price Target to C$41.00

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CAE. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CAE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $26.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 76.95, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average is $25.19. CAE has a 52 week low of $20.96 and a 52 week high of $34.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.02 million. CAE had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in CAE by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CAE during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in CAE by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in CAE by 40.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

