Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 7,396 Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ocugen were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ocugen by 5.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ocugen by 2.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 262,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the third quarter worth about $154,000. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 81,823 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $216,830.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 214,323 shares of company stock valued at $478,056 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OCGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Ocugen in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of OCGN opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76. Ocugen, Inc. has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 17.96 and a quick ratio of 17.96.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.14). Analysts expect that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

