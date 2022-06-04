Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $123,000 Position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,871 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

OSUR stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.56. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $13.57. The firm has a market cap of $278.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of -0.24.

OraSure Technologies ( NASDAQ:OSUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.14). OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $67.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OraSure Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

OraSure Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

