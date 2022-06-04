Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $142,000 in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Park Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 6.5% during the third quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 3,591,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,602,000 after purchasing an additional 220,626 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 24.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 4.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 953,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after acquiring an additional 39,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. 48.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $378,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 20,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 292,563 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,309.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,280 shares of company stock worth $1,987,054. Insiders own 18.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACEL opened at $10.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.43. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $14.10.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $192.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.96 million. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.62% and a net margin of 5.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Accel Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accel Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

