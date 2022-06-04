Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $147,000 Investment in Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTR. Canaan Partners X LLC acquired a new position in Astra Space during the third quarter worth approximately $179,793,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Astra Space during the third quarter worth approximately $17,061,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Astra Space during the third quarter worth approximately $15,338,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Astra Space during the third quarter worth approximately $14,953,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Astra Space during the third quarter worth approximately $10,105,000. 48.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Astra Space alerts:

NASDAQ:ASTR opened at $2.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $673.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.07. Astra Space, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $16.95.

Astra Space ( NASDAQ:ASTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.91 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Astra Space, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Astra Space from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Astra Space in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Astra Space Company Profile (Get Rating)

Astra Space, Inc designs, tests, manufactures, launches, and operates space products and services. The company also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. Its customers primarily include satellite operators, satellite manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Astra Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astra Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.