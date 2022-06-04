Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 2,757 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,004,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 293,033 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 277.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 253,903 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 345,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 219,197 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CPRX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of CPRX opened at $7.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.30. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $8.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.23.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $43.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 29.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

