Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 4,460 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 557.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,600,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,109,000 after buying an additional 1,357,037 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,601,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,125,000 after purchasing an additional 908,890 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 3,034,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,702,000 after purchasing an additional 542,589 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 8.8% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,421,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,644,000 after buying an additional 517,367 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after buying an additional 340,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HRTX. Cowen reduced their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of HRTX stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.39. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $16.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average is $6.92.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.18). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 258.35% and a negative return on equity of 243.85%. The firm had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

