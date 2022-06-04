Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 13,533 PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCT. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 17,787,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,213,000 after buying an additional 443,646 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,576,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 551,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after buying an additional 171,224 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,048,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 428.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 426,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after buying an additional 345,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PureCycle Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

PureCycle Technologies stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $27.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average of $8.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 19.10, a current ratio of 19.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Otworth purchased 142,856 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,992.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Richard Fieler bought 714,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,988.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

