Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 654,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,275 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of Teradata worth $27,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teradata by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Teradata by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Teradata by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Teradata by 14.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $111,120.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,068.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $74,634.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,565.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,957 shares of company stock valued at $577,550. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $38.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.81.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.86 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Teradata from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

