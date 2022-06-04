The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Holdings Decreased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,349 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 7,029 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NTB opened at $31.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.66. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 12 month low of $28.67 and a 12 month high of $41.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.18.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 31.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 53.01%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NTB shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

