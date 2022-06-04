The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target Cut to $68.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $81.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $78.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $83.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.44.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

DSGX stock opened at $62.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 59.31 and a beta of 1.12. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $56.19 and a one year high of $91.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.07.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.97 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 577,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,746,000 after buying an additional 26,111 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 107,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after buying an additional 33,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 84,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.