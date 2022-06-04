The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) PT Lowered to $84.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) had its target price lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.61% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $83.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.44.

DSGX opened at $62.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.07. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of $56.19 and a 1-year high of $91.39. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.31 and a beta of 1.12.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.97 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,381,000 after purchasing an additional 975,727 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter worth about $66,482,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth about $70,678,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter worth about $41,939,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 46.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,803,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,240,000 after buying an additional 570,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

