Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Transcat from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Transcat from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Transcat in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

TRNS stock opened at $65.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Transcat has a 1-year low of $53.82 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The stock has a market cap of $493.85 million, a P/E ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 0.84.

In related news, Director Carl E. Sassano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,847,298.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $386,634.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Transcat by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Transcat by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Transcat by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Transcat by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Transcat by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

