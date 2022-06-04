Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,854 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 25,568 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,359,000 after buying an additional 287,357 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.39. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $35.35.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $472.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.00 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 50.83%.

In related news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $205,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.82.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

