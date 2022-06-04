TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Holdings Decreased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in TTEC were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TTEC by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in TTEC during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in TTEC by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in TTEC by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TTEC shares. StockNews.com lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered TTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barrington Research started coverage on TTEC in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $67.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.99 and a 1-year high of $113.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.92.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. TTEC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

