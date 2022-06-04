TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,782 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of TTM Technologies worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTMI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth $129,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 365.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 576.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTMI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised TTM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

TTMI opened at $14.45 on Friday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.97.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $581.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

