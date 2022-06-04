Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Holdings Decreased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.09% of Tupperware Brands worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TUP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of TUP opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $286.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 2.59. Tupperware Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average is $15.40.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.25). Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 69.39%. The business had revenue of $348.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Tupperware Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

