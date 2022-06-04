Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $110.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $175.00. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.12% from the stock’s current price.
TWLO has been the topic of several other reports. Macquarie raised their target price on Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.16.
TWLO opened at $101.74 on Thursday. Twilio has a 12 month low of $87.67 and a 12 month high of $412.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.08.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 12.3% during the third quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 68,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,957,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Twilio by 59.6% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 51,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 19,166 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 14.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,628,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
