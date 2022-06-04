Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $110.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $175.00. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.12% from the stock’s current price.

TWLO has been the topic of several other reports. Macquarie raised their target price on Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.16.

TWLO opened at $101.74 on Thursday. Twilio has a 12 month low of $87.67 and a 12 month high of $412.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.08.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,320.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,604 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total value of $269,375.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,014. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 12.3% during the third quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 68,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,957,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Twilio by 59.6% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 51,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 19,166 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 14.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,628,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

