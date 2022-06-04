UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Price Target Cut to $45.00

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 137.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PATH. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on UiPath from $55.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on UiPath from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on UiPath from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UiPath from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on UiPath from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.70.

Get UiPath alerts:

Shares of PATH opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.60. UiPath has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $79.26.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $245.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.37 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $71,066.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 708 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UiPath (Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.