UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) PT Lowered to $23.00

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Oppenheimer from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PATH. Mizuho lowered their price objective on UiPath from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on UiPath from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on UiPath from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on UiPath from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on UiPath from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

Get UiPath alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PATH opened at $18.93 on Thursday. UiPath has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $79.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average is $31.60. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 0.33.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $245.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $71,066.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 708 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 52.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UiPath (Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.