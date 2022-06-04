Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $468.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.72% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Ulta Beauty have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company has been benefiting from its omnichannel strength. Also, the skincare category has been gaining from consumers’ rising interest in self-care. These upsides aided first-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein the top and bottom lines grew year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results were backed by the strong execution of the company’s strategies and solid guest demand, with the latter gaining from the company’s exciting brand launches. Also, increased in-person activities and travel have been leading to the revival of the beauty category demand. All major categories delivered double-digit comp sales growth. Encouragingly, management raised its fiscal 2022 view. However, it expects SG&A deleverage and a decline in the gross margin.”

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ULTA. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $456.55.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $404.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $396.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.53. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $319.05 and a 52 week high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 20.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

