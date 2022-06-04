Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,240 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Unisys were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unisys in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 71.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys in the third quarter valued at $275,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Unisys news, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 10,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $211,691.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UIS stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.42. Unisys Co. has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $28.60. The company has a market cap of $821.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.69.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Unisys had a negative net margin of 17.48% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The firm had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UIS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Unisys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Unisys from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Unisys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

