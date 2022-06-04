United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) by 76.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 71,923 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 8.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,502 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 4.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,836 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on USM shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on United States Cellular from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.40.

USM stock opened at $29.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. United States Cellular Co. has a 1 year low of $25.44 and a 1 year high of $39.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.63.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. United States Cellular’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United States Cellular news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 3,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $97,310.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,083.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 20,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $650,714.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,068 shares of company stock valued at $832,126. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

