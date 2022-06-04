Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,284 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 56.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 740,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after acquiring an additional 267,620 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 305.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,047,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,350,000 after purchasing an additional 789,014 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VGR opened at $12.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.64. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $17.39.

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $312.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.70 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 10.96%. Analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.94%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VGR shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Vector Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vector Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In related news, insider J Bryant Kirkland III purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $33,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,376.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vector Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.