Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,670 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.07% of Viad worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Viad in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 119.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 30.9% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viad in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VVI opened at $31.22 on Friday. Viad Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.94.

Viad ( NYSE:VVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.29). Viad had a negative net margin of 11.97% and a negative return on equity of 74.77%. The business had revenue of $177.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viad Corp will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

VVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti lowered Viad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Viad from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Viad in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viad has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

In other Viad news, CEO Steven W. Moster bought 3,304 shares of Viad stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $96,113.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

