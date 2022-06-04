Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,630 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Viasat were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 240.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,382,000 after acquiring an additional 317,286 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,623,487 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,408,000 after acquiring an additional 267,074 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viasat during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,071,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Viasat by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 206,174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after buying an additional 111,231 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Viasat by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 197,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,897,000 after buying an additional 79,456 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viasat alerts:

Several research firms have commented on VSAT. TheStreet cut shares of Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Viasat from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Viasat from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Viasat from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $39.60 on Friday. Viasat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.05 and a twelve month high of $68.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day moving average of $44.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $701.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viasat (Get Rating)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.