Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) PT Lowered to $60.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.58% from the stock’s previous close.

VSCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.82.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Shares of VSCO opened at $41.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.59. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $38.48 and a 12 month high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 122.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $3,495,565.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $134,550.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,020 shares of company stock worth $3,891,262. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,510,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 117,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after buying an additional 25,557 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 889,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,707,000 after buying an additional 158,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co. (Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.