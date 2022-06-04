Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Lowered to $135.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.38.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $108.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $99.47 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.85 billion, a PE ratio of 76.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.68.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

