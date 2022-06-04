Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,228 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,615 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WSO. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Watsco by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,086,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,677,000 after buying an additional 43,878 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Watsco by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 418,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,018,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 205,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 185,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,165,000 after acquiring an additional 11,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Watsco by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 163,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,290,000 after purchasing an additional 25,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Watsco news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total transaction of $3,296,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSO opened at $256.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $239.62 and a 52-week high of $318.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $274.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.57.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.84%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WSO. StockNews.com lowered Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Watsco from $277.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.29.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

