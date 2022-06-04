William J. Colombo Acquires 5,000 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) Director William J. Colombo purchased 5,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $80.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.61. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.15.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 11.75%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.07%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DKS. Truist Financial upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen cut their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $113.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, OTR Global lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 21,520 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,013 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

