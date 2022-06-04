William Paul Livek Purchases 259,304 Shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Stock

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) insider William Paul Livek acquired 259,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $492,677.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,058,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,497.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
William Paul Livek also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 7th, William Paul Livek purchased 200,000 shares of comScore stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $534,000.00.
Shares of SCOR opened at $2.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $192.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. comScore, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $5.25.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCOR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of comScore from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.
comScore Company Profile (Get Rating)
comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on comScore (SCOR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.