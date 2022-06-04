William Paul Livek Purchases 259,304 Shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Stock

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) insider William Paul Livek acquired 259,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $492,677.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,058,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,497.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

William Paul Livek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, William Paul Livek purchased 200,000 shares of comScore stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $534,000.00.

Shares of SCOR opened at $2.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $192.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. comScore, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $5.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCOR. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in comScore by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 8,022,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,796,000 after acquiring an additional 936,939 shares during the last quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of comScore by 69.3% in the first quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 870,000 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of comScore in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,667,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of comScore in the first quarter worth approximately $1,552,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of comScore by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 2,800,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,354,000 after purchasing an additional 305,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCOR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of comScore from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.

