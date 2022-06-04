Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.29% of Winmark worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Winmark by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,855,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WINA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Winmark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

In related news, VP Leah A. Goff sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.26, for a total value of $351,630.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WINA opened at $197.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $685.82 million, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.80. Winmark Co. has a 12-month low of $183.93 and a 12-month high of $277.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. Winmark’s payout ratio is 26.07%.

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

