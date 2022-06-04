Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $47.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $80.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.70.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 7.14%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WGO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Winnebago Industries from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Winnebago Industries to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

