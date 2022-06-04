Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Oppenheimer

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Oppenheimer to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.83.

WOLF stock opened at $74.69 on Thursday. Wolfspeed has a 1 year low of $63.44 and a 1 year high of $142.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.02.

Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.

