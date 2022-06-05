$103.34 Million in Sales Expected for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) to post $103.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $98.56 million and the highest is $105.41 million. Agree Realty posted sales of $82.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year sales of $424.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $394.65 million to $435.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $511.10 million, with estimates ranging from $397.81 million to $549.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 35.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADC shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities began coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.71.

ADC stock opened at $69.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.67 and a 200-day moving average of $67.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $61.62 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.234 dividend. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 157.87%.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree bought 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.03 per share, with a total value of $111,988.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter worth $33,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Agree Realty by 261.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

