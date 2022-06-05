$103.34 Million in Sales Expected for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) to post $103.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $98.56 million and the highest is $105.41 million. Agree Realty posted sales of $82.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year sales of $424.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $394.65 million to $435.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $511.10 million, with estimates ranging from $397.81 million to $549.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Agree Realty.
Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 35.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.
ADC stock opened at $69.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.67 and a 200-day moving average of $67.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $61.62 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.234 dividend. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 157.87%.
In other news, CEO Joey Agree bought 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.03 per share, with a total value of $111,988.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter worth $33,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Agree Realty by 261.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at about $38,000.
Agree Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agree Realty (ADC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agree Realty (ADC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.