114,900 Shares in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 114,900 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,600,293 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,776,000 after purchasing an additional 760,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,090,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,406,000 after purchasing an additional 156,538 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,635,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,904,000 after purchasing an additional 400,211 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,134,068 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,297,000 after purchasing an additional 640,548 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $11,638,000. 42.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on FCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.67.

Shares of FCEL opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 4.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.47. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $12.62.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.27 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.95% and a negative net margin of 110.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

