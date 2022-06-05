119,700 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 119,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,847,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $42.37 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.94 and a 52 week high of $56.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.19.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

