$2.11 Million in Sales Expected for Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) to announce $2.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brickell Biotech’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $110,000.00 and the highest is $3.11 million. Brickell Biotech reported sales of $150,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,306.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brickell Biotech will report full year sales of $3.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $480,000.00 to $5.46 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.69 million, with estimates ranging from $4.98 million to $6.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brickell Biotech.

Get Brickell Biotech alerts:

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 8,325.47% and a negative return on equity of 191.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBI. Zacks Investment Research cut Brickell Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. William Blair began coverage on Brickell Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut Brickell Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of Brickell Biotech stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. Brickell Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brickell Biotech by 14.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,112,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 401,276 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brickell Biotech by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,479 shares in the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Brickell Biotech by 14.6% during the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 699,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 89,345 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brickell Biotech by 11.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Brickell Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 14.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brickell Biotech (Get Rating)

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops sofpironium bromide, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; BBI-02, an oral DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and BBI-10, a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brickell Biotech (BBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brickell Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickell Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.