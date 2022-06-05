$261.17 Million in Sales Expected for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) to post sales of $261.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $257.30 million and the highest is $264.30 million. Ameris Bancorp posted sales of $251.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ameris Bancorp.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The company had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.97 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS.

ABCB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,112,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,165,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,353,000 after acquiring an additional 27,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABCB opened at $45.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.86 and its 200-day moving average is $47.31. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $39.67 and a 12 month high of $57.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.53%.

About Ameris Bancorp (Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.