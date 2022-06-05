$32.38 Million in Sales Expected for The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) will post sales of $32.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Real Good Food’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.50 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Real Good Food will report full year sales of $153.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $154.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $193.85 million, with estimates ranging from $180.00 million to $207.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Real Good Food.

Get Real Good Food alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Real Good Food in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Real Good Food from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Real Good Food currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.19.

Shares of Real Good Food stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. Real Good Food has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.81.

In other news, Director Deanna T. Brady bought 5,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $36,797.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGF. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Real Good Food by 82.0% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 369,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 166,416 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Real Good Food in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Real Good Food during the 1st quarter worth about $1,785,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Real Good Food by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 15,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Real Good Food by 188.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 156,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 102,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

About Real Good Food (Get Rating)

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Real Good Food (RGF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Real Good Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Good Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.