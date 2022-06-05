3,749 Shares in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOYA. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Voya Financial by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

VOYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.50.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $66.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.97 and a 1 year high of $74.97.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. Voya Financial had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.80%.

Voya Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.