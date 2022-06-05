9,264 Shares in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 280.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $99,982.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $84,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $44.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.53. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.61 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.03.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. CL King assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

