Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.60.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOLF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 208,527 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 5.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,357,000 after purchasing an additional 20,238 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 15.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acushnet during the third quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 13.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $42.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acushnet has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $57.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.76.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $606.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Acushnet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.