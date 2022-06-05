ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Shares Gap Down to $9.02

Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.02, but opened at $8.67. ACV Auctions shares last traded at $8.62, with a volume of 1,158 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens raised shares of ACV Auctions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 23.08% and a negative return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $103.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 2,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $37,370.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,791. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ACV Auctions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

