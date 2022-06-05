Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Gap Down to $7.99

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.99, but opened at $7.69. Adaptive Biotechnologies shares last traded at $7.38, with a volume of 6,793 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on ADPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.93.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average is $16.25. The stock has a market cap of $987.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 148.44% and a negative return on equity of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $38.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 4,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $53,132.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 14,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $184,594.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,869 shares of company stock valued at $366,357. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,709,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,798 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,145,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,862 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,195,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,445 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,160,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,445 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,144,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

