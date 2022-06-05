Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $402.17 Million

Equities analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) to post $402.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $409.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $395.00 million. Advanced Energy Industries posted sales of $361.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $397.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.57 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on AEIS shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.18.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $54,962.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,165.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 88.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth $42,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $80.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.61. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $72.22 and a 52 week high of $114.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.46%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

