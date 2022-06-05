Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Shares Gap Down to $3.09

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.09, but opened at $2.97. Aeva Technologies shares last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 3,952 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on AEVA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $647.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.31.

Aeva Technologies ( NYSE:AEVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,145.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

